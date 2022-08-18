Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €24.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 4.3 %

STMicroelectronics stock traded down €1.63 ($1.66) during trading on Thursday, hitting €35.94 ($36.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,806,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($21.89). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.83.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.