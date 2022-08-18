Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $54.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

