Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CareMax, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CareMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for CareMax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CareMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get CareMax alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMAX. Cowen lowered their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CareMax Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareMax by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.