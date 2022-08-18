Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Underperform

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMCR has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Insider Activity

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,033,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 713,604 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 173.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 155,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

