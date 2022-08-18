Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €69.92 ($71.35) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.25. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 52 week high of €97.66 ($99.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.