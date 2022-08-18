Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Icosavax in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Icosavax stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $295.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

In other news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $46,592.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $61,997.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $46,592.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,706 shares of company stock valued at $159,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Icosavax by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

