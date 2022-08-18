Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altria Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MO stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

