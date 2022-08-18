Jetcoin Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $119,555.02 and $48,706.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

