John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $119.19 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

