John Bean Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

