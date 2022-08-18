John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) Stake Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMI opened at $50.75 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.