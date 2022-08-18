JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £128

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £138.20 ($166.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.25) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £145.32 ($175.59).

FLTR stock opened at £108.15 ($130.68) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,470.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,974.81. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The company has a market cap of £19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

