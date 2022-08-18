JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after buying an additional 5,745,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,539,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.79. 6,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.