JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stake Raised by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

