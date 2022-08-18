junca Cash Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.19 Million (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. junca Cash has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $43,481.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One junca Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, junca Cash has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About junca Cash
junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
junca Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for junca Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for junca Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.