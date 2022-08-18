Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. Kaman has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

