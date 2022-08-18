Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Shares Down 0.4%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.37). Approximately 58,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 498,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.38).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £966.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

