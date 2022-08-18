KARMA Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $4.03 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00142414 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

