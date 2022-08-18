Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,385 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 9.33% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWAC. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,424,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,646,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingswood Acquisition Stock Performance

KWAC remained flat at $10.35 on Thursday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.27.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

