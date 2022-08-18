Karpus Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Twelve Seas Investment Company II comprises 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 7.31% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $31,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 299,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

