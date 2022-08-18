Karpus Management Inc. Grows Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Better World Acquisition worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Price Performance

BWAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 70,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

