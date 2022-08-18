Karpus Management Inc. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,865 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,625. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

