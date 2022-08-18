Karpus Management Inc. Has $19.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,925 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 14,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,586. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

