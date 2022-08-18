Karpus Management Inc. Has $28.90 Million Stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the period. OCA Acquisition comprises 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of OCA Acquisition worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCAX. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 795,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OCA Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:OCAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 503,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

OCA Acquisition Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.