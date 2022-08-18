Karpus Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $43,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after acquiring an additional 312,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

