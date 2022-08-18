Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,324,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.66. 57,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,659. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

