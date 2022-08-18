Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $82,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after buying an additional 225,516 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,294,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,359. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.