Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 32,087 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 3,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,535. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

