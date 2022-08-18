KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $6,366,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

