Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29.
WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
