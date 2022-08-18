Keebeck Alpha LP Has $236,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.28. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

