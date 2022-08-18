Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,434 shares of company stock worth $89,972,070. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Airbnb stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

