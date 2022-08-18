Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.10% of Tilly’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tilly’s by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

