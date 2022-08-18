Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Abiomed by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Down 3.2 %

Abiomed stock opened at $281.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.92.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.