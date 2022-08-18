Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 13,836 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Under Armour by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

