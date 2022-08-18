Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 3,437 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $23.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

