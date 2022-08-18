Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 723 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $331.38 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.