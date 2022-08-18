Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $218,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,824 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $737,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.