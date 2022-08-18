Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $290,000 Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen cut Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Farfetch Price Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.