Keebeck Alpha LP Trims Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EMB opened at $88.24 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

