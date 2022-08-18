Keep Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Keep Network has a market cap of $162.68 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00068052 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,788,667 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.