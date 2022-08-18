Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

