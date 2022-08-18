Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.05. 21,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $104.99 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.