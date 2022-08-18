Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 819 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 334.2% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,277,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.81. 27,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,934. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

