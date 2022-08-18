Kenneth L. Londoner Buys 25,100 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $22,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,737,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BioSig Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.27%. As a group, analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioSig Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

