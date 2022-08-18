Kenneth L. Londoner Buys 25,100 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $22,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,737,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BioSig Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.27%. As a group, analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.