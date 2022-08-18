KeyCorp Comments on Janus International Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Janus International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Janus International Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

JBI opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.22 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth $19,096,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

