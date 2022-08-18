KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

