KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Cap Reaches $233,744.03

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $233,744.03 and $52.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00735362 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
