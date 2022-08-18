KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Cap Reaches $233,744.03

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $233,744.03 and $52.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00735362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

