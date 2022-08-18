Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

KEYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

