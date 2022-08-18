Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $10.41 on Thursday, hitting $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.65 and its 200-day moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

